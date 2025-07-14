Top U.S. ice cream makers pledge to eliminate artificial colors from products by 2028

The International Dairy Foods Association (IDFA) partnered with national ice cream makers to work toward eliminating certified artificial dyes from ice cream products made with real milk.

Dozens of ice cream makers in the U.S. are pledging to eliminate the use of artificial colors red 3, green 3, blue 1, blue 2, yellow 5, and yellow 6 from their ice cream and frozen dairy desserts by 2028. The commitment represents companies making more than 90% of the ice cream volume sold in the U.S.

The pledge comes after the FDA has banned the use of Red Dye No. 3, and RFK Jr. has led the charge to phase out artificial dyes from foods.

“I applaud the International Dairy Foods Association for stepping up to eliminate certified artificial colors,” Secretary Kennedy said. “The American people have made it clear—they want real food, without chemicals. Together, we will Make America Healthy Again.”