This is America's top choice for a celebrity roommate

If you could be roommates with any celebrity, who would it be? Zillow wanted to know the same thing.

The website recently asked Americans who their preferred celebrity roommate would be, and the results show a distinct generational divide.

Ryan Reynolds topped the list, followed closely by Taylor Swift. Simone Biles was the top athlete, and Druski was the top influencer.

In contrast, Gen Z, ages 18-29, chose Zendaya as their top pick. Ryan Reynolds, Taylor Swift, Kendrick Lamar, and Beyoncé rounded out the top five picks for that age group.

Here are the overall top 10 celebrity roommate picks, according to Zillow:



Ryan Reynolds (17%) Taylor Swift (14%) Zendaya (9%) Beyoncé (7%) Kendrick Lamar (5%) Sabrina Carpenter (5%) Timothée Chalamet (2%) Chappell Roan (2%) Glen Powell (2%) Other (7%)

Check out the full study here.