Taylor Swift buys rights back to all her music from Shamrock Capital

Taylor Swift announced on her website and social media accounts on Friday that she purchased all the rights to her music back from Shamrock Capital.

In a statement on her website, Swift wrote, "All of the music I've ever made...now...belongs...to me."

Swift said all music videos, concert films, album art, photography, unreleased songs, and more from her first six albums are entirely hers. She went on to thank Shamrock Capital for offering her this opportunity.

In 2019, Scooter Braun bought the record label Big Machine, which owned Swift's first six albums. Since then, Swift has gone back to re-record and release those albums, calling them "Taylor's Version."

"I know, I know. What about Rep TV? Full transparency: I haven't even re-recorded a quarter of it," Swift said in her statement. Swift had yet to release the highly anticipated Reputation re-record and the debut album, "Taylor Swift."

Swift said she is unsure if she will still release those re-records, but is open to it if it's something fans would be excited about.