Supreme Court upholds Tennessee’s ban on gender-affirming care for trans youth

The Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld Tennessee’s ban on gender-affirming care for trans minors in a blockbuster ruling that will bolster efforts by conservative state lawmakers to pass and preserve other divisive laws targeting transgender Americans.

The 6-3 decision by a conservative majority is a major blow to the transgender community and its advocates at a critical time. Since 2020, Republican-led states around the country have passed a wave of laws regulating the lives of trans Americans, with a particular focus on minors. And President Donald Trump, who ran for reelection in part on ending the “transgender lunacy,” has taken several steps intended to roll back gains made by that community.

Roughly half of the nation’s states have bans similar to Tennessee’s. Federal courts have disagreed on the constitutionality of those laws, and the Tennessee case, filed by the Biden administration, was the first to reach the high court.

The court’s majority opinion was penned by Chief Justice John Roberts and joined by the other five members of the conservative wing. The three liberals dissented.

“This case carries with it the weight of fierce scientific and policy debates about the safety, efficacy, and propriety of medical treatments in an evolving field,” Roberts wrote. “The voices in these debates raise sincere concerns; the implications for all are profound. The Equal Protection Clause does not resolve these disagreements.”

This story is breaking and will be updated.