Social media fueling fears of human metapneumovirus (HMPV)

TAMPA, Fla — Fears of a "second" COVID-19 and feelings of deja vu are being spread on social media with discussion of a "mystery" virus that is overwhelming China's hospitals.

“At this point, there’s no reason to panic. I think we just need to get more information," said Dr. Megan Martin, a pediatric Emergency Management physician at Johns Hopkins All Children’s hospital

Health officials in China are reportedly watching an increase in cases of an illness called human metapneumovirus (HMPV).

According to the Cleveland Clinic, the virus "usually causes symptoms similar to a cold...Most cases are mild, but young children, adults over 65, and people with weakened immune systems are at a higher risk for serious illness. HMPV is common — most people get it before they turn 5."

Dr. Martin said HMPV is a well-known virus that the U.S. has dealt with before. In fact — she’s even battled the virus herself.

“I myself had human metapnuemovirus back in February 2023, and it was rough. I was very sick for about eight days, and I ended up in the emergency department with fluids and breathing treatments, and then I had a cough for about a month following the illness," she said. "So, it took a lot out of me. It was a rough virus.”

ABC News reported that there is no evidence that the outbreak is unusual or that a new respiratory virus or illness is emerging in China.

“I think it’s important to not panic when it comes to these headlines and stuff that we’re hearing on social media because a lot of it is just trying to get views and clicks, and likes and shares," said Dr. Martin. "It’s important to just focus on the information that we do know, which is right now these are well-known viruses, well-known pathogens that we have dealt with in the past.”

Symptoms of the virus are very similar to other respiratory illnesses — and include:



Cough

Runny nose

Fever

Sore throat

Headache

Sometimes, even a rash.

Some kids with asthma may experience worsening symptoms like bronchitis, which causes difficulty breathing and wheezing.

There has been an increase in cases since November 2024. As of the end of the year, the CDC reported that 1.94% of weekly tests had been positive for HMPV.

“I think right now the most common virus that we’re seeing are flu and RSV, but we are seeing a scattering of other viruses, so I have seen some cases of. HMPV in the last week or two," Dr. Martin said.

This is exactly what the CDC is reporting —18.71% of weekly tests were positive for flu, and 7.10% were positive for COVID during the same week,the data shows.

Dr. Martin said the best way to prevent HMPV is familiar for anyone who went through the pandemic: wash your hands, mask up in crowded places or if you’re feeling sick, and keep your body and immune system healthy.