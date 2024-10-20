Watch Now
NewsNational News

Actions

Singer Zayn postpones US tour after the death of his former bandmate Liam Payne

Argentina Liam Payne Obit
Jonathan Short/AP
FILE - One Direction's Liam Payne, second from right, poses for a photo with fellow band members Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson at the GQ Men of the Year Awards in London, Sept. 6, 2011. (AP Photo/Jonathan Short, File)
Argentina Liam Payne Obit
Posted

English singer Zayn Malik has postponed a tour to the U.S. following the death of his former One Direction bandmate Liam Payne.

The singer said the dates for the U.S. leg of his “Stairway to the Sky” tour would be rescheduled for January and he would post the new dates within the coming days.

He said on the social platform X that he made the decision “Given the heartbreaking loss experienced this week.”

Zayn, as the singer often goes by, had gigs scheduled next week in San Francisco and Las Vegas, and the following week in Los Angeles, Washington D.C. and New York.

"It doesn't make any sense."

FEMA guidelines for debris removal do not include condos or condominiums because they are considered commercial enterprises. A public information officer for the City of Clearwater told ABC Action News, "We are not removing debris from condos; we do consider them commercial."

'It doesn't make sense': Condo debris not covered by FEMA for pickup

Latest National News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

AAN-web-side-promo-weather.png

About Us

Storm Coverage on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Watch Live and Free 24/7.