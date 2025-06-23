TAMPA, Fla. — In a recent interview, retired U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Dwight Brown shared insights on the current security situations at military bases worldwide, particularly in operational states.

WATCH: Retired Command Sgt. Maj. Dwight Brown discusses current military security and resilience

Security increased after Iran strike

He said that while the security posture has been heightened, service members remain focused on their duties despite knowing they are potential targets.

He acknowledged the unpredictability of future military actions following missile strikes, while reaffirming that soldiers are well-prepared and continue to implement their training in evolving circumstances.