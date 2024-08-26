Red Lobster is closing another 23 restaurants in multiple states

NEW YORK — Roughly two dozen more Red Lobster locations are scheduled to close within the coming days as part of the seafood restaurant chain’s ongoing bankruptcy proceedings.

A recent court filing shows that the company is rejecting the leases of an additional 23 locations by Saturday, August 31, joining the more than 100 restaurants that Red Lobster closed earlier this summer. Once complete, the chain will have around 500 outlets left — a sharp decline from the 650 it had just last year.

Red Lobster is in the process of selling itself to Fortress Credit Corp., a lender experienced in restaurant management that also owns Krystal, Logan’s Roadhouse and J. Alexander’s. The firm recently gave the seafood chain a $100 million loan to allow it stay afloat.

Mismanagement, competition, inflation and other factors brought down Red Lobster, which has been a pioneer in the restaurant industry. Thai Union, a global seafood supplier, became Red Lobster’s leading shareholder in 2020 and filed for bankruptcy four years later in May.

Under Thai Union’s leadership, Red Lobster’s culture turned toxic, former leaders told CNN. Red Lobster cut costs, removed longtime suppliers and implemented strategies that backfired, such as making $20 endless shrimp a permanent menu item. The chain lost $11 million on the endless shrimp deal.

The new list of restaurants leases identified to be closed “are likely to continue to drive losses” and the company does “not anticipate needing in order to operate their business going forward and can be rejected,” the filing said.

Here are the locations Red Lobster plans to close:

Arizona

1521 S. Yuma Palms Pkwy., Yuma

California

8703 Murray Drive, La Mesa

8407 W. Markham St., Little Rock

Colorado

4925 N. Academy Blvd., Colorado Springs

Florida

326 Miracle Strip Pkwy., Fort Walton Beach

5110 N. 9th Ave., Pensacola

8909 U.S. Highway 19, Port Richey

﻿Georgia

6550 Tara Blvd., Jonesboro

Illinois

1604 N. State Road 50, Bourbonnais

902 Commons Drive, Geneva

4625 N. Sterling Ave., Peoria

Indiana

4353 Franklin St., Michigan City

Minnesota

8900 Golden Valley Road, Golden Valley

12515 Elm Creek Blvd. North, Maple Grove

Missouri

2381 Maplewood Commons Drive, Maplewood

New York

925 Hunts Point Ave., Bronx

750 Upper Glen St., Queensbury

North Carolina

304 A Western Blvd., Jacksonville

Ohio

17227 Southpark Center, Strongsville

South Carolina

1270 Knox Abbott Drive, Cayce

﻿Virginia

555 S. Van Dorn St., Alexandria

4415 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond

709 Independence Blvd., Virginia Beach