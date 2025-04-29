President Trump appoints Tampa Mayor Castor to FEMA Review Council

On Monday, President Donald Trump appointed several new members to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Review Council, including Tampa Mayor Jane Castor.

The FEMA Review Council is a bipartisan group tasked with reforming and streamlining FEMA's operations and disaster response system, ensuring that the agency delivers rapid, efficient, and mission-focused relief to those in need.

The council was formed in January 2025 and will be led by Secretary Kristi Noem and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth.