PHOTOS: A new pope is chosen

Cardinal Robert Prevost, an American missionary who spent his career ministering in Peru and leads the Vatican’s powerful office of bishops, was elected the first U.S. pope in the 2,000-year history of the Catholic Church.

Cardinal Robert Prevost, an American missionary who spent his career ministering in Peru and leads the Vatican's powerful office of bishops, was elected the first U.S. pope in the 2,000-year history of the Catholic Church.

People react after Cardinal Dominique Mamberti announced the election of Cardinal Robert F. Prevost as the 267th pope, choosing the name of Pope Leo XIV, at the Vatican, Thursday, May 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)AP
White smoke billows from the chimney of the Sistine Chapel where 133 cardinals are gathering on the second day of the conclave to elect a successor to late Pope Francis, at the Vatican, Thursday, May 8, 2025 (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)AP
CORRECTS TO LEO, NOT LEONE - Cardinals following the election of Cardinal Robert F. Prevost as the 267th pope, choosing the name of Pope Leo XIV, at the Vatican, Thursday, May 8, 2025(AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)AP
Pope Leo XIV appears on the central loggia of St. Peter's Basilica after being chosen the 267th pontiff of the Roman Catholic Church, at the Vatican, Thursday, May 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)AP
Faithful react after white smoke appeared from the chimney of the Sistine Chapel where 133 cardinals gathered on the second day of the conclave to elect a successor to late Pope Francis, at the Vatican, Thursday, May 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)AP
Faithful celebrate after white smoke appeared from the chimney of the Sistine Chapel where 133 cardinals gathered on the second day of the conclave to elect a successor to late Pope Francis, at the Vatican, Thursday, May 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)AP
Faithful celebrate after white smoke appeared from the chimney of the Sistine Chapel where 133 cardinals gathered on the second day of the conclave to elect a successor to late Pope Francis, at the Vatican, Thursday, May 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)AP
Faithful celebrate after white smoke appeared from the chimney of the Sistine Chapel where 133 cardinals gathered on the second day of the conclave to elect a successor to late Pope Francis, at the Vatican, Thursday, May 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)AP
People wqatch as the white smoke billows from the chimney of the Sistine Chapel where 133 cardinals are gathering on the second day of the conclave to elect a successor to late Pope Francis, at the Vatican, Thursday, May 8, 2025 . (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)AP
People react as white smoke billows from the chimney of the Sistine Chapel where 133 cardinals are gathering on the second day of the conclave to elect a successor to late Pope Francis, at the Vatican, Thursday, May 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)AP
White smoke billows from the chimney of the Sistine Chapel where 133 cardinals are gathering on the second day of the conclave to elect a successor to late Pope Francis, at the Vatican, Thursday, May 8, 2025 . (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)AP
Swiss Guards march after a new Pope was elected when 133 cardinals gathered on the second day of the conclave to select a successor to the late Pope Francis, at the Vatican, Thursday, May 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)AP
