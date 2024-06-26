Pedestrian traffic deaths fall for first time since pandemic

UNITED STATES — Over 7,000 people were killed in pedestrian-driver accidents in 2023. But the Governor's Highway Safety Association says that a new decline in pedestrian deaths is a hope that safety improvements are working.

The GHSA produced a new report providing a new look at pedestrian safety trends and changes in fatalities from state-to-state.

In 2022, 66% of pedestrian deaths happened in locations where there were no sidewalks.

With more states adopting practices to protect pedestrians like adding sidewalks and signs to roadways, this number will continue to decrease.

"A decline in pedestrian deaths offers hope," GHSA Chief Executive Officer Johnathan Adkins said. "Each death if tragic and preventable. More infastructure, vehicles designed to protect people walking, lower speeds and equitable traffic enforcement. It will take all this, and more, to keep the numbers going in the right direction.”