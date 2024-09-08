Pat Sajak wins Emmy for final season as host of ‘Wheel of Fortune’

(CNN) — Pat Sajak is taking home a shiny keepsake to remember his final season as the host of “Wheel of Fortune.”

Sajak, who retired as the host of the long-running ABC game show in June after over 40 years, won an Emmy for outstanding host for a game show during the Creative Arts Emmys ceremony on Saturday.

He beat out Steve Harvey for “Celebrity Feud,” Ken Jennings for “Jeopardy!”, Keke Palmer for “Password” and Jane Lynch for “Weakest Link.” Sajak was not present to accept the award.

The last time Sajak was recognized by the Television Academy for his work as the host of “Wheel” was in 1998 when he won a Daytime Emmy. He previously won Daytime Emmys in 1993 and 1997 and was honored with a Daytime Emmy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2011. He has earned a total of 25 nominations throughout his career.

The outstanding host for a game show category was moved from the Daytime Emmys to the Primetime Emmys in 2023. Keke Palmer won the category last year for her work as the host of “Password.

Sajak made his hosting debut on “Wheel” in 1981 and took his final spin in June. He co-hosted the show alongside Vanna White since 1982, with the pair also serving as hosts for the “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” spinoff.

White will remain on the show for two more years alongside her new co-host Ryan Seacrest, who is taking over Sajak’s hosting duties. Seacrest’s first episode as the new host of “Wheel” will air on Monday.

“It’s been an incredible privilege to be invited into millions of homes night after night, year after year, decade after decade,” Sajak said during his final episode, which aired on June 7.

Sajak continued to say he’s “always felt that the privilege came with a responsibility to keep this daily half-hour a safe place for family, fun, no social issues, no politics, nothing embarrassing I hope, just a game.”

The long-time host announced he’d be retiring in June 2023 on X, writing that his time on the beloved game show has been “a wonderful ride.”