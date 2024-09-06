New report shows Summer 2024 was likely the hottest on record

A new report from the Copernicus Climate Change Service showed that the summer of 2024 was likely the hottest year on record globally.

According to Copernicus, the global average temperature for summer 2024 (June-August) was the highest on record, 33.2 degrees higher than the 1991-2020 average for those months. The previous record was summer 2023, 33.1 degrees higher than the average.

SUMMER TEMPS 2024 by ABC Action News on Scribd

August was also the 13th month in a 14-month period where the global average temperature exceeded pre-industrial levels.

Copernicus said the 2024 year-to-date global average temperature is 33.3 degrees higher than the 1991-2020 average, which is also the highest on record for this period, and 32.4 degrees warmer on average than last year.

2024 YTD TEMPS by ABC Action News on Scribd

While temperatures in eastern Europe, eastern Antarctica, Texas, Mexico, and Canada were above average, temperatures in eastern Russia and Alaska, the Eastern U.S., and southern South America were below average.