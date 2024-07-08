Watch Now
New parents in Baltimore could get $1,000 if voters approve 'baby bonus' initiative

Stephanie Scarbrough/AP
Nate Golden, president of the Maryland Child Alliance, poses for a portrait with a petition form for the Baltimore Baby Fund, Wednesday, July 3, 2024, in Baltimore.
Posted at 6:10 AM, Jul 08, 2024

A group of Baltimore teachers is asking voters to approve a program that would give $1,000 to new parents in hopes of reducing childhood poverty starting from birth.

The "baby bonus" will appear on the ballot for city residents in November after supporters secured the necessary 10,000 signatures to bring the question to voters.

The proposal is loosely modeled on a program implemented this year in Flint, Michigan. Supporters say it will help vulnerable families and raise awareness about childhood poverty.

