Liquid egg products recalled, may contain cleaning solution

Hundreds of thousands of pounds of liquid egg products are being recalled after officials discovered that they may contain cleaning solution, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced.

Cargill Kitchen Solutions, a Lake Odessa, Michigan establishment, has recalled around 212,268 pounds of the products, which were produced on March 12 and March 13, 2025.

According to FSIS, the recalled products have the establishment number “G1804” printed on the carton:



32-oz. (2-lb.) carton containing “egg beaters ORIGINAL LIQUID EGG SUBSTITUTE” and USE BY AUG 10 2025.

32-oz. (2-lb.) carton containing “egg beaters CAGE-FREE ORIGINAL LIQUID EGG SUBSTITUTE” and USE BY AUG 09 2025.

32-oz. (2-lb.) carton containing “egg beaters CAGE-FREE ORIGINAL FROZEN EGG SUBSTITUTE” and “egg beaters NO ENJAULADAS ORIGINAL SUSTITUTO DE HUEVO CONGELADO” and USE BY MAR 07 2026.

32-oz. (2-lb.) carton containing “Bob Evans Better’n Eggs Made with Real Egg Whites” and USE BY AUG 10 2025.

They were shipped to distributor locations in Ohio and Texas and for food service use in Florida, Arizona, California, Colorado, Illinois and Iowa. It's also possible that the products were distributed nationwide.

FSIS discovered the problem when they received a tip about the potential contamination. After an investigation, scientists concluded that the use of this product should not cause adverse health consequences or the risk is negligible, resulting in a Class III recall.

Officials said anyone concerned about an illness should contact a healthcare provider. They also stressed that consumers who purchased these products should not consume them and instead throw them away.