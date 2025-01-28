'Let's get carving': Florida representative files legislation to put Trump on Mount Rushmore

WASHINGTON — A Florida Representative has introduced a bill that would add President Trump to Mount Rushmore.

Florida Rep. Anna Paulina Luna posted on X Tuesday that she had introduced legislation to add President Trump to Mount Rushmore.

I've officially introduced legislation to put President Trump's face on Mount Rushmore.



His remarkable accomplishments for our country and the success he will continue to deliver deserve the highest recognition and honor on this iconic national monument. Let's get carving! pic.twitter.com/vfFuebuS7F — Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (@RepLuna) January 28, 2025

The bill would add President Trump to the iconic memorial in South Dakota, which also includes George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt, and Abraham Lincoln.

ABC Action News reached out to Representative Luna's office to request a copy of the legislation that was filed. Her office has not responded to the request.

Rep. Luna represents the 13th Congressional District in Pinellas County.