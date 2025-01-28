Watch Now
NewsNational News

Actions

'Let's get carving': Florida representative files legislation to put Trump on Mount Rushmore

Congress FEMA
Ben Curtis/AP
Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., addresses Administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Deanne Criswell as she testifies in front a House Committee on Oversight and Accountability hearing on oversight of FEMA, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)
Congress FEMA
Posted
and last updated

WASHINGTON — A Florida Representative has introduced a bill that would add President Trump to Mount Rushmore.

Florida Rep. Anna Paulina Luna posted on X Tuesday that she had introduced legislation to add President Trump to Mount Rushmore.

The bill would add President Trump to the iconic memorial in South Dakota, which also includes George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt, and Abraham Lincoln.

ABC Action News reached out to Representative Luna's office to request a copy of the legislation that was filed. Her office has not responded to the request.

Rep. Luna represents the 13th Congressional District in Pinellas County.

ABC Action News viewers are responding after a recent I-Team investigation detailed the tens of thousands of drivers caught illegally passing school buses on camera—and how drivers are questioning their tickets.

Follow through | viewers reach out to ABC Action News about contested tickets

Latest National News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.