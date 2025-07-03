Krispy Kreme offers free doughnuts for dressing patriotic for July 4th

The Fourth of July is not just a day to celebrate freedom; it's a time for free doughnuts, according to Krispy Kreme.

The notable doughnut company and coffeehouse chain is offering folks a free sample of its original classic glazed doughnut.

Krispy Kreme announced "fans receive a free Original Glazed Doughnut for wearing red, white and blue on July 4th."

In addition, the doughnut brand is also serving up USA Party Doughnut, Freedom Ring Doughnut, and Vanilla Cookies & Kreme™ Liberty Crunch Doughnut.

Visit here, to find a Krispy Kreme near you.