Governor DeSantis signs 2 bills that aim to strengthen property owners' rights from 'squatters'

SARASOTA, Fla. — Two bills signed into law by the governor would strengthen the rights of business owners against unauthorized people on their properties.

In Sarasota on Monday, Governor Ron DeSantis signed Senate Bill 322 and Senate Bill 606.

Florida doesn’t tolerate squatters; we stand with property owners. We already have strong protections for homeowners, and the bills I signed today will ensure the same protection for business owners.



• Senate Bill 322 streamlines the removal of unauthorized occupants from… pic.twitter.com/hSUJWZVt6p — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) June 2, 2025

The Governor said SB 322 would "streamline the removal of unauthorized occupants from commercial properties" and would allow property owners to immediately request the sheriff to remove alleged squatters from commercial properties.

SB 606 would make the process of removing people from a public lodging or food service establishment easier. According to Gov. DeSantis, it "strengthens hotel and motel owners' rights against nonpaying or uncooperative guests."

Both laws will take effect on July 1.