Watch Now
NewsNational News

Actions

Governor DeSantis signs 2 bills that aim to strengthen property owners' rights from 'squatters'

Governor DeSantis signed two bills that aim to strengthen property owners' rights from 'squatters'
WFTS
Governor DeSantis signed two bills that aim to strengthen property owners' rights from 'squatters'
Posted

SARASOTA, Fla. — Two bills signed into law by the governor would strengthen the rights of business owners against unauthorized people on their properties.

In Sarasota on Monday, Governor Ron DeSantis signed Senate Bill 322 and Senate Bill 606.

The Governor said SB 322 would "streamline the removal of unauthorized occupants from commercial properties" and would allow property owners to immediately request the sheriff to remove alleged squatters from commercial properties.

SB 606 would make the process of removing people from a public lodging or food service establishment easier. According to Gov. DeSantis, it "strengthens hotel and motel owners' rights against nonpaying or uncooperative guests."

Both laws will take effect on July 1.

Hurricane season is officially here, and experts say now is the time to hurricane-prep your home and yard. From flying branches to toppling trees, yard debris can quickly turn dangerous when a storm rolls in.

Hurricane season is here, and it's time to prepare your yard

Latest National News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

SNG_Digital_Ad_480x360_CTA.jpg