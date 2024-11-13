GM recalling big pickups and SUVs because the rear wheels can lock up

DETROIT, Mich. — General Motors is recalling nearly 462,000 pickup trucks and SUVs with diesel engines because the rear wheels can lock up, increasing the risk of a crash.

The recall in the U.S. covers certain Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra 1500, 2500 and 3500 pickups from 2020 through 2022. Also included are the 2021 Cadillac Escalade, GMC Yukon and Chevrolet Tahoe and Suburban.

GM says in government documents that a transmission control valve can wear out over time. In rare cases it can fail and lock up the wheels.

GM says dealers will install software to monitor the valve and detect excess wear before the wheels can lock up.

GM will provide warranty coverage to fix transmissions with defective valves. Owners will be notified by letter Dec. 9.