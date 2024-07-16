Dr. Susan MacManus discusses the Republican National Convention ahead of first day

- July 15 is the first day of the Republican National Convention, which marks the start of the general election season.
- ABC Action News political analyst Dr. Susan MacManus talks about what to expect from the Republican National Convention following the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump.
Grandma shocked at limitations of grandparent rights in Florida
When Sheila Mayeski lost her oldest daughter to drug addiction two years ago, she never expected that, eventually, she’d lose the right to see her only grandchild too.
