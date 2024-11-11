Disney cruise ship sailing to Florida rescues 4 people from sinking boat

A Disney Treasure cruise ship rescued four people off a sinking boat Sunday morning.

The Coast Guard received a distress call around 8:30 a.m. from a 50-foot catamaran, dubbed the Serenity, located around 230 nautical miles off the coast of Bermuda. The boat was disabled after a gasket failure in the escape hatch and was beginning to take on water.

After the boat asked for help, the Coast Guard issued a broadcast. The nearest asset was the Disney Treasure, which was around 80 miles away.

The cruise ship, which was sailing from Eemshaven in the Netherlands to its new home in Port Canaveral, Florida, responded to the call and sent out one of its small boats.

Rescuers got all four people off the boat between 1 p.m. and 1:45 p.m. None of the boat's occupants had any medical concerns.