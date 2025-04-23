Coral bleaching: Over 80% of world's coral reefs impacted by rising temperatures

The International Coral Reef Initiative (ICRI) announced that bleaching-level heat stress has impacted more than 80% of the world's coral reefs in the fourth global coral bleaching event.

What is coral bleaching?

Coral bleaching is when environmental stressors cause the coral to expel the colorful, energy-producing algae that live inside them, turning them white. Experts say if conditions return to normal quickly enough, the corals can regain their algae and return to health; however, if conditions do not improve, the corals will die.

According to the ICRI, one of the main stressors for coral reefs is water temperature. Higher ocean temperatures have become the main cause for coral bleaching, with water temperatures reaching record highs in 2024. Between January 2023 and March 2025, bleaching-level heat stress affected 84% of the world's coral reefs.

Not only is coral bleaching bad for the health of coral reefs, but it is also hazardous to marine life. According to the ICRI, about one-third of all known marine life relies on coral reefs, and one billion people benefit from them both directly and indirectly.

How can the problem be solved?

With 82 countries around the world affected by coral bleaching, it might seem like the problem is too big to fix. The ICRI said that, through a combination of rapid implementation of local conservation measures, there is still time to help coral reefs survive.

Some of the local solutions include well-planned coral restoration, reducing pollution, and selective breeding of corals to increase reef health and improve resilience to hotter ocean temperatures.