Canadian minister says Trump was joking when he said Canada could become the 51st state

TORONTO — A Canadian minister who attended a dinner between President-elect Donald Trump and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Florida said Trump was joking when he suggested Canada could become the 51st U.S. state.

Fox News reported that Trump made the comment in response to Trudeau raising concerns that Trump’s threatened tariffs on Canada would damage its economy.

Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc attended the dinner and said Trump's comments were in jest.

Earlier last week, the Republican president-elect threatened to impose a 25% tax on all products entering the U.S. from Canada and Mexico unless they stem the flow of migrants and drugs.