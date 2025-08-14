Beyoncé wins first Primetime Emmy

- Beyoncé Knowles-Carter won her very first Primetime Emmy Award for her role as a costume designer on "Beyoncé Bowl," according to the Television Academy's website.
- The Emmy is titled "Outstanding Costumes For Variety, Nonfiction Or Reality Programming"
- The award also recognizes other members of her creative team, including Shiona Turini, Erica Rice, Molly Peters, Chelsea Staebell and Timothy White.
Parents weigh in on Florida’s new cellphone ban for K-8 students
Florida's K-8 cellphone ban in schools draws mixed reactions from parents concerned about safety, distractions, and staying connected during the school day.
