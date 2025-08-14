Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Beyoncé wins first Primetime Emmy

Ravens Texans Football
Maria Lysaker/AP
Beyonce performs at half-time as the Baltimore Ravens take on Houston Texans, in an NFL football game, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Maria Lysaker)
Ravens Texans Football
  • Beyoncé Knowles-Carter won her very first Primetime Emmy Award for her role as a costume designer on "Beyoncé Bowl," according to the Television Academy's website.
  • The Emmy is titled "Outstanding Costumes For Variety, Nonfiction Or Reality Programming"
  • The award also recognizes other members of her creative team, including Shiona Turini, Erica Rice, Molly Peters, Chelsea Staebell and Timothy White.

