Baseball legend Pete Rose dies at the age of 83

Rose was a 17-time Major League Baseball All-Star
John Minchillo/AP
NEW YORK — Major League Baseball legend Pete Rose has died at the age of 83, the medical examiner in Clark County, Nevada, confirmed to ABC News on Monday.

Rose, who was known as "Charlie Hustle" for his aggressive running style, played in the MLB for 24 seasons.

He started his career at 18 when he signed with the National League Cincinnati Reds.

