Anne Burrell died by suicide, medical examiner finds

Anne Burrell
Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images via CNN Newsource 24 Jul 25<br/>
Anne Burrell is pictured in New York City.
Anne Burrell
Posted

Editor's note: EDITOR’S NOTE:  Help is available if you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts or mental health matters.In the US: Call or text 988, the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.Globally: The International Association for Suicide Prevention and Befrienders Worldwide have contact information for crisis centers around the world.

Popular Food Network star and celebrity chef Anne Burrell’s death has been ruled a suicide, according to authorities.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in New York City confirmed to CNN on Thursday that Burrell died by suicide and that her cause of death was acute intoxication due to the combined effects of medications and alcohol.

Burrell, a chef and beloved fixture on the Food Network, died last month at her home in New York. She was 55.

A spokesperson for the New York Police Department told CNN at the time that officers responded to Burrell’s home in Brooklyn, where they “observed a 55-year-old female unconscious and unresponsive.”

“EMS responded and pronounced the female deceased at the scene,” police said.

