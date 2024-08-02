Watch Now
Aerosmith officially calls it quits, cancels remainder of PEACE OUT The Farewell Tour

"We have made the heartbreaking and difficult, but necessary, decision- as a band of brothers- to retire from the touring stage."
Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith perform at the Harley-Davidson 110th Anniversary celebration, on Friday, August 30, 2013 in Milwaukee, WI. (Photo by Barry Brecheisen/Invision for Invision/AP)
TAMPA, Fla. — Aerosmith is officially calling it quits from touring. The announcement came Friday in a social media post.

Anyone who purchased tickets to the remaining shows of the PEACE OUT The Farewell Tour through Ticketmaster will be automatically refunded and those who bought through a third-party resale site should reach out to their point of purchase, according to the band's post.

They were scheduled to play in Tampa at Amalie Arena on February 14, 2025.

The band said that lead singer Steven Tyler has spent several months working to get his voice back to where it was before he injured himself singing, but it's now clear that isn't possible.

Because of that, they decided to retire from touring. "We have made the heartbreaking and difficult, but necessary decision—as a band of brothers—to retire from the touring stage," the band wrote.

The band expressed their gratitude and love for their fans, writing, "A final thank you to you- the best fans on planet Earth. Play our music loud, now and always. Dream on. You've made our dreams come true."

