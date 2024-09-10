ABC Action News crew on board flight involved in runway incident in Atlanta

Some members of our ABC Action News crew were on board a Delta flight bound for Louisiana when its wingtip struck the tail of another plane.

The incident involved an Airbus 350 and an Endeavor Bombardier CRJ900. Both were moving at Atlanta-Hartsfield International Airport when they collided. The Federal Aviation Administration said the collision happened at the intersection of two taxiways.

Atlanta plane incident

ABC Action News Meteorologist Jason Adams and other crew were on board the Endevaor Bombardier at the time of the incident. They were traveling to Lafayette, Louisiana, to help our sister station, KATC, with hurricane coverage.

Well that was terrifying. 😳😳😳 Taxiing out for the flight from Atlanta to Louisiana and another plane appears to have clipped the back of our plane. Very jarring, metal scraping sounds then loud bangs. We’re fine. No fire or smoke. Awaiting @Delta instructions. pic.twitter.com/PMU9evPvq6 — Jason Adams (@JasonAdamsWFTS) September 10, 2024

Delta issued a statement about the incident saying:

“At approximately 10:07 a.m., the wing of an Airbus A350 taxiing out as DL295 from Atlanta to Tokyo-Haneda made contact with the tail of an Endeavor Air CRJ-900, DL5526 to LaFayette, Louisiana, on an adjacent taxiway, resulting in damage to the tail of the regional jet and the wing of the A350.



There have been no reported injuries at this time and customers are being transported back to the terminal where they will be reaccommodated on alternate flights.



There were 221 customers on DL295 and 56 customers on DL5526. At this time, no additional operational adjustments are expected.



Delta is cooperating with the NTSB and other authorities on this incident.”

The regional jet's passengers were bussed back to the terminal, while the A350 taxied back to the gate on its own with the passengers. Delta said they are working to reaccommodate them now.

The FAA will be investigating the incident.