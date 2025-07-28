1 killed, at least 10 others injured in Atlanta shooting

Police are currently on the scene of a mass shooting in Atlanta early Monday morning.
Atlanta Police said the incident occurred in the Sweet Auburn neighborhood and left a 27-year-old man dead. At least ten others have been taken to the hospital.
Other victims appear to be in stable condition, according to officials.
There is still no word on whether there are any suspects in custody or if there is more than one shooter. Police did say the suspects were on foot.
This is a developing story and will be updated when new information comes in.
