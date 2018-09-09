Missing FSU student last seen Wednesday found alive

UPDATE: The Leon County Sheriff's Office found missing Florida State University student Justin Shields alive. The Sheriff's Office posted a video to its Facebook page showing family members hearing the news from authorities.

The video is captioned "WE FOUND HIM...ALIVE!!! #bringjustinhome #broughjustinhome #ALLin

More details to come..."

TALLAHASSEE Fla. — The Leon County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing Florida State University student who hasn't been seen since Wednesday.

Deputies say 19-year-old Justin Shields was last seen on FSU's campus. His vehicle was found Friday afternoon on Old Magnolia Road in Tallahassee.

Deputies say someone matching Shields' description was seen walking on Old Magnolia Road near his vehicle Friday morning around 7 a.m.

Aviation and K9 teams are being utilized in the search.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Leon County Sheriff's Office at 850-606-5800.