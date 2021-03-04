Meet Dr. Bryant T. Marks Sr., founder of the National Training Institute on Race and Equality

Join WFTS all this week, as Dr. Bryant T. Marks Sr. hosts the "Hidden Bias of Good People" at 8 p.m. on the free ABC Action News Streaming News Channel.
Learn more about Dr. Marks, who is the founder and Chief Equity Officer of the National Training Institute on Race and Equality, by reading his biography below:
Dr. Bryant T. Marks, Sr. is a minister, researcher, trainer, and award-winning educator. His calling/passion/purpose is to develop the knowledge, wisdom, and skills of others that will allow them to reach their full potential and live their lives with purpose and passion. He is an Associate Professor of Psychology at Morehouse College, Founding Director and Principal Trainer with the National Training Institute on Race & Equity. Dr. Marks served as a Commissioner with the White House Initiative on Educational Excellence for African Americans and the White House Initiative on Historically Black Colleges and Universities with the Obama Administration. He was also a contributor to the White House’s My Brother’s Keeper (MBK) Task Force and serves on the MBK Task Force for Fulton (Atlanta) County, GA. Dr. Marks was a contributor/trainer with the Obama Administration’s My Brother’s Keeper (MBK) and 21st Century Policing programs.
As a diversity and implicit bias expert, Dr. Marks has provided implicit bias training to over 2,000 Police Chiefs and executives via a series of briefings at the White House in 2016, and several thousand patrol officers in local police departments including the entire Los Angeles Police Department. He has also provided training related to diversity and implicit bias to individuals in education (K-12 and higher education), philanthropy, non-profits, local and federal government, and several other sectors. He serves on several national boards and is a highly sought after speaker and trainer.
Dr. Marks holds a B.A. in psychology and a minor in economics from Morehouse College, and an M.A. and Ph.D. in Social Psychology from the University of Michigan. He was an Assistant Professor of psychology and African American Studies at the University of Illinois-Chicago prior to returning to Morehouse. Dr. Marks conducts research and professional development in the areas of diversity and implicit bias, Black male psychology and development, the academic achievement of minority college students, innovations in STEM education, and personal passion and productivity. Dr. Marks is married to Kimberly Marks and father to Kim, Zion-Trinity, and Bryant II.