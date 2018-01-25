Man disarms robber, holds him until authorities arrive

TAMPA — A customer at a mechanic shop took down an armed robber who was holding several employees at gunpoint. In the scuffle, the robber, 24-year-old Brandon Miller, fired at least two rounds, but did not hit anyone.

“He just pulled out the gun and told us to put whatever money we had in our pockets on the ground.” Elbert Banner, owner of Banner and Sons Automotive, said.

Banner was outside of the shop with some of his employees when Miller pulled up.

“(He) Asked us to get on our knees, but we didn’t do it.” Banner said.

Banner says one of his employees ran off and Miller chased after, leaving Banner and another employee alone.

“And that gave us an opportunity to get something to defend ourselves,” he explained.

While Banner was looking for a weapon of his own, Miller found another potential victim. He pointed his gun at a customer inside of the shop, forcing him outside at gunpoint. When Miller pointed the gun away, Banner says the customer took him to the ground.

“The customer turned it around. Took away his gun and whooped his butt,” he said.

The customer, along with Banner and his employees, held Miller on the ground until a deputy arrived.

Miller was taken to the hospital to be checked out. At one point, he escaped from custody, running through the hospital. He was quickly caught. According to arrest documents, Miller threatened the deputy by saying he was HIV positive and he was going to bite the deputy.