TAMPA BAY, Fla- — ZooTampa said in a Facebook post that 12 rays died at Stingray Bay.

The Zoo says water and mechanical test results will take several weeks but early measurements seem normal. The Zoo has closed Stingray Bay.

"The animal care and veterinary teams are examining all of the mechanical equipment involved and testing the water, all of which indicate optimal water quality and conditions."-ZooTampa