Yuengling Center to host WWE ThunderDome 2021

TAMPA BAY, Fla- — According to the WWE, starting Monday the WWE ThunderDome will begin a residency at the Yuengling Center in Tampa.

The first event is set to go down Monday, April 12 at 8 p.m. The event moves to the Tampa area after four months in Orlando.

"The move to Yuengling Center continues WWE’s longstanding relationship with the state of Florida and marks the next phase of WWE ThunderDome, which launched to critical acclaim last August at Amway Center in Orlando and has continued over the past four months at Tropicana Field in Tampa. Yuengling Center sits on the campus of one of Florida’s largest universities, the University of South Florida."

Fans can register for their virtual seat to be part of upcoming WWE shows via www.WWEThunderDome.com or at WWE’s Facebook, Instagram or Twitter pages.

The WWE says the show will feature closed sets and only essential personnel.

"WWE will continue to administer its health and safety protocols for talent, crew and employees in conjunction with each production, including PCR testing for COVID-19, social distancing and wearing masks."

