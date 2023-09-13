WWE's Royal Rumble coming to the Tampa Bay area in January 2024

The WWE announced Wednesday that Tampa Bay will host the 37th annual Royal Rumble in 2024.

In a press release, the WWE said the Royal Rumble events will be held across St. Petersburg, Clearwater, and Tampa from Jan. 27 through Jan. 29. The Royal Rumble event will be held on Saturday, Jan. 27, at Tropicana Field, and Monday Night Raw will be held two days later at Amalie Arena.

“Tampa Bay has long been a terrific market for WWE,” said WWE Executive Vice President of Live Events John Porco. “Thanks to our partners at the Tampa Bay Rays, Visit St. Pete/Clearwater and the Tampa Bay Sports Commission, we look forward to a fantastic schedule of events in January.”

WWE said 30-man and 30-woman Royal Rumble matches will headline the Royal Rumble event. Winners will receive a championship match at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia.

Ticket information for the events will be announced at a later date.