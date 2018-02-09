Woman in hospice has her Dunedin home burglarized

DUNEDIN, Fla. — Pinellas County deputies say a woman's house in Dunedin was burglarized after the home sat empty because the victim is in hospice care.

"To have something like this strike so close to home and to somebody who is or has been in hospice. It's just sad," said neighbor Karan Mullins.

According to a sheriff's office report, the victim's daughter arrived at the home and found the door kicked-in and said a firearm, television and multiple pieces of jewelry were stolen.

She did not want to go on camera, but said some of the jewelry belonged to her late father.

According to a sheriff's office report released on Thursday, deputies connected 33-year-old Robert Gullotta to the break-in.

Deputies observed similarities in this burglary to other burglaries Gullotta was arrested for.

Deputies did not elaborate. The victim's daughter stated she had not visited the residence for more than a month so she is not exactly sure when the burglary occurred.

"Stealing from the elderly is just heartbreaking because they're defenseless," added Mullins.

In January, deputies arrested Gullotta for a burglary at a preschool in Dunedin. Deputies say he was seen on camera stealing televisions.

His arrest history includes burglary, dealing in stolen property and drug related charges.