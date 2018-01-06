Security cameras catch break-in at Dunedin preschool

DUNEDIN, Fla. — Pinellas County deputies arrested a 33-year-old for breaking into homes and a preschool.

Security cameras at Nonnie's Li' Preschool in Dunedin caught one of the break-ins on camera.

Deputies arrested Robert Gullotta for multiple burglaries including the break-in at the preschool.

"We feel sorry for the children because they lose. It's their place. It's where we feel safe all day with the children and when you see something like that, it jolted me," said Pegge Rieger, owner of Nonnie's Lil' Preschool.

David Rieger and his wife Pegge run the preschool which is connected to a church. In all, three flat screen televisions were stolen.

"He was in the church lobby and stole two smaller Tvs off the carts that they use. They use the TVs for Sunday school in the classrooms," said David Rieger.

Deputies say he admitted to stealing to fuel his crack cocaine addiction.

Deputies also say he hit a home on Virginia Street and stole televisions and jewelry.

"It's frustrating," said David Rieger.

Deputies said they tried to pull Gullotta over for a traffic stop. They said he ditched the truck he was driving, ran, hopped a fence and hid in a trash can. A K-9 found him.

We were unable to reach Gullotta for a comment. He remains in the Pinellas County jail.