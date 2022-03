ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — One woman died at the hospital after she was shot early Sunday morning.

St. Petersburg Police said they are searching for a suspect after a woman arrived at St Anthony's hospital with gunshot wounds at 1:30 a.m. Tytaquish Pearson 25, was

then transported to Baycare Medical Center, where she died several hours later from injuries

Police are still working to figure out where and why the shooting happened.