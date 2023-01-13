Where you can celebrate MLK Day in Tampa Bay this weekend

TAMPA, Fla. — Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. was a social activist, Baptist minister, and leader of the nonviolent American civil rights movement from the mid-1950s. He was assassinated in 1968.

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day is observed in honor and remembrance of his fight for civil rights. These are the events taking place around Tampa Bay to celebrate MLK Day.

Saturday, Jan. 14

St. Pete



Music & Arts Festival

12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Albert Whitted Park, 480 Bayshore Dr. SE Gates open at 11 a.m.



Sunday, Jan. 15

New Port Richey



Celebrating the Dream Event

1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sims Park, Grand Blvd & Bank Street Full schedule of events here



St. Pete



MLK Band Showcase

6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Campbell Park Football Complex, 601 14th Street S Gates open at 5 p.m.



Monday, Jan. 16

St. Pete



Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Parade

11 a.m. Staring at 3rd Street, on 1st Avenue S heading west Parade route map can be found here

MLK Family Fun Day

2:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tropicana Field Lot 4, 198 17th Street S



Tampa

