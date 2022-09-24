Where to get sandbags across Tampa Bay ahead of Tropical Storm Ian

Sandbag locations across Tampa Bay are opening starting Sunday morning as the area prepares for Tropical Storm Ian.

Polk County

County Locations

Polk County sandbag locations will open Sunday morning at 7 a.m. Sites will be open from 7 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. every day until weather conditions make it unsafe to be outside. A maximum of 10 sandbags will be provided per household.

Mulberry – 900 NE 5th St., Mulberry, (863) 519-4734

Lakeland – 8970 N. Campbell Road, Lakeland (863) 815-6701

Fort Meade – 1061 NE 9th St., Fort Meade (863) 285-6588

Frostproof – 350 County Road 630A, Frostproof (863) 635-7879

Auburndale – 1701 Holt Road, Auburndale (863) 965-5524

Dundee – 805 Dr. Martin Luther King St. SW, Dundee, (863) 421-3367

Poinciana Park - corner of Lake Hatchineha Road and Marigold Ave

City Locations

The City of St. Petersburg will open their sandbag locations on Monday at 8 a.m. Sites will open Monday until sundown and Tuesday from 8 a.m until weather permits. Residents should provide proof of St. Pete residency. A maximum of 10 sandbags will be provided.