Where to get sandbags across Tampa Bay ahead of Tropical Storm Ian

Sandbag locations across Tampa Bay are opening starting Sunday morning as the area prepares for Tropical Storm Ian.
Polk County
County Locations
Polk County sandbag locations will open Sunday morning at 7 a.m. Sites will be open from 7 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. every day until weather conditions make it unsafe to be outside. A maximum of 10 sandbags will be provided per household.
- Mulberry – 900 NE 5th St., Mulberry, (863) 519-4734
- Lakeland – 8970 N. Campbell Road, Lakeland (863) 815-6701
- Fort Meade – 1061 NE 9th St., Fort Meade (863) 285-6588
- Frostproof – 350 County Road 630A, Frostproof (863) 635-7879
- Auburndale – 1701 Holt Road, Auburndale (863) 965-5524
- Dundee – 805 Dr. Martin Luther King St. SW, Dundee, (863) 421-3367
- Poinciana Park - corner of Lake Hatchineha Road and Marigold Ave
City Locations
The City of St. Petersburg will open their sandbag locations on Monday at 8 a.m. Sites will open Monday until sundown and Tuesday from 8 a.m until weather permits. Residents should provide proof of St. Pete residency. A maximum of 10 sandbags will be provided.
- Lake Maggiore, 3601 Dr. MLK Jr. St. S
- Northeast Park, 875 62nd Avenue NE
- Northwest Pool, 2331 60th Street N