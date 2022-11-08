Where to get sandbags across Tampa Bay

Sandbag locations across Tampa Bay are opening starting Tuesday afternoon as the area prepares for Tropical Storm Nicole.

Polk County

Open Wednesday, November 9 only, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.



Mulberry

900 Northeast 5th Street - (863) 519-4734

Lakeland

8970 North Campbell Road - (863) 815-6701

Fort Meade

1061 Northeast 9th Street - (863) 285-6588

Frostproof

350 County Road 630A - (863) 635-7879

Auburndale

1701 Holt Road (863) 965-5524

Dundee

805 Dr. Martin Luther King Street Southwest - (863) 421-3367

Poinciana Park

corner of Lake Hatchineha Road and Marigold Avenue



Pasco County

Open 24/7 starting Tuesday, November 8



New Port Richey

7223 Massachusetts Avenue

San Antonio

30908 Warder Road



Open Wednesday, November 9 at 12 p.m.



Dade City

38042 Pasco Avenue



Sarasota County

Opens Tuesday, November 8, at 1 p.m.

