Where to get sandbags across Tampa Bay

Manatee County opens sandbag locations Friday to prepare for weekend rain
WFTS
Posted at 12:24 PM, Nov 08, 2022
Sandbag locations across Tampa Bay are opening starting Tuesday afternoon as the area prepares for Tropical Storm Nicole.

Polk County

Open Wednesday, November 9 only, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

  • Mulberry
    • 900 Northeast 5th Street - (863) 519-4734
  • Lakeland
    • 8970 North Campbell Road - (863) 815-6701
  • Fort Meade
    • 1061 Northeast 9th Street - (863) 285-6588
  • Frostproof
    • 350 County Road 630A - (863) 635-7879
  • Auburndale
    • 1701 Holt Road (863) 965-5524
  • Dundee
    • 805 Dr. Martin Luther King Street Southwest - (863) 421-3367
  • Poinciana Park
    • corner of Lake Hatchineha Road and Marigold Avenue

Pasco County

Open 24/7 starting Tuesday, November 8

  • New Port Richey
    • 7223 Massachusetts Avenue
  • San Antonio
    • 30908 Warder Road

Open Wednesday, November 9 at 12 p.m.

  • Dade City
    • 38042 Pasco Avenue

Sarasota County

Opens Tuesday, November 8, at 1 p.m.

  • North Port
    • George Mullen Activity Center, 1602 Kramer Way
