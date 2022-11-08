Where to get sandbags across Tampa Bay

Sandbag locations across Tampa Bay are opening starting Tuesday afternoon as the area prepares for Tropical Storm Nicole.
Polk County
Open Wednesday, November 9 only, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Mulberry
- 900 Northeast 5th Street - (863) 519-4734
- Lakeland
- 8970 North Campbell Road - (863) 815-6701
- Fort Meade
- 1061 Northeast 9th Street - (863) 285-6588
- Frostproof
- 350 County Road 630A - (863) 635-7879
- Auburndale
- 1701 Holt Road (863) 965-5524
- Dundee
- 805 Dr. Martin Luther King Street Southwest - (863) 421-3367
- Poinciana Park
- corner of Lake Hatchineha Road and Marigold Avenue
Pasco County
Open 24/7 starting Tuesday, November 8
- New Port Richey
- 7223 Massachusetts Avenue
- San Antonio
- 30908 Warder Road
Open Wednesday, November 9 at 12 p.m.
- Dade City
- 38042 Pasco Avenue
Sarasota County
Opens Tuesday, November 8, at 1 p.m.
- North Port
- George Mullen Activity Center, 1602 Kramer Way