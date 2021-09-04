Weeki Wachee Springs State Park holding mermaid auditions

Weeki Wachee Springs State Park is looking for mermaids.

The park says it will have auditions for Underwater Performers on Saturday, October 2, at 10 A.M.

The audition will include an endurance swim test.

Those who make it through the first round of the audition will then proceed to the underwater audition. The entire process could take 1-2 hours. Walk-ups will not be accepted. Candidates will need to be 18.

If you're interested, submit a resume and state employment application to Kelley.Madden@floridadep.gov

Headshots will be accepted. Starting pay is $13 per hour. You can download a state application by visiting their website.