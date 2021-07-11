Watch
Wawa offering free drink to celebrate Lightning championship

Offer takes place Monday, July 12
Gerry Broome/AP
Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman (77) and left wing Pat Maroon (14) congratulate center Ross Colton (79) following Colton's goal against the Carolina Hurricanes during the third period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, June 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
Posted at 12:29 PM, Jul 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-11 12:29:58-04

Wawa will offer customers a free drink to celebrate the Lightning winning their second straight Stanley Cup!

Customers can come to Wawa stores and get a Free Any Size Fresh Brewed Iced Coffee or Fountain Beverage (up to XL) on Monday, July 12.

“Wawa is thrilled to celebrate Tampa Bay’s latest championship with free, any size Fresh Brewed Iced Coffee and fountain beverage on Parade Day in all of our stores across the Tampa region,” said Robert Yeatts, Sr. Director of Store Operations. “Like our friends and neighbors in Tampa, we are incredibly excited to have not only the reigning champions in both hockey and football, but to celebrate Tampa Bay’s historic feat of winning back-to-back championships! We look forward to celebrating another win with our Tampa-area customers and associates with a toast as the community comes together to celebrate the Big Win in style!”

All Wawa stores in the following counties will be participating: Hillsborough, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Sarasota, Citrus, and Manatee.

