Woman posts photo of man eating Valentine's Day lunch across from wife's ashes

A photo that has gone viral on social media is reminding many people to spend as much time with their loved ones as possible.

The picture shows a man crying while at a restaurant table with what appears to be his wife's ashes sitting across from him.

The table is set for two and features two glasses of wine placed across from each other. Several Valentine's Day cards are also placed on the table across from the man. An empty plate, a translucent bag and a bottle reportedly containing the ashes of his wife can be seen at the other end of the booth.

Excuse us, someone just began cutting onions in the newsroom.

Now that we've composed ourselves, here's Chasidy Gwaltney's explanation of the man she saw sitting across from her.

"This man looks like he is spending Valentine's Day alone at first glance but that is actually his wife in that very beautiful bottle sitting on the table. Apparently, his love for her was and still is very strong as he takes her ashes out for a Valentine's lunch date together. He even bought her a glass of wine...."

The photo is a powerful one. The depiction of the man crying into his handkerchief after setting up the lovely lunch for two reminds us all that both life and love are fleeting. Cherish your loved ones while you still have them and enjoy the moments you share together.