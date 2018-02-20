Sylvester Stallone laughs off recent death hoax, says he's 'still punching'

Kelly Bazzle
7:55 AM, Feb 20, 2018
Sylvester Stallone recently became the subject of a social media death hoax, claiming he had passed away from prostate cancer. 

The "Rocky" star is now taking to his instagram and Twitter accounts to laugh off the hoax. 

Stallone shared a screenshot of the fake obituary on his instagram account with the caption: "Please ignore this stupidity... Alive and well and happy and healthy... Still punching!"

 

He also posted a video on Instagram showing him locking his daughters outside during a storm and joking that it was "so great to be back from the dead!"

Fans of the actor were relieved to see him addressing the posts and sharing that he was alive and well. 

One fan wrote "Rocky is alive!" and another said "People are terrible wishing death upon some one. The negativity needs to stop."

 

