REDDING, Calif. — An at-home extermination in California caused an apartment fire over the weekend.

Redding firefighters said residents tried to kill a spider using a torch lighter.

The flaming spider reportedly scurried onto some bedding, setting it ablaze.

Then the walls caught fire.

The building was damaged and residents will have to stay elsewhere for a while, but no one was hurt.

Firefighters put the fire out in about 15 minutes.