A Bradenton student's prom proposal to singer Taylor Swift is going viral.

Dayton Modderman attends Bradenton Christian School and has set the bar high for his potential date.

On Jan. 1, he posted a video to YouTube asking the pop star to prom, a video which now has more than 60,000 views.

Throughout the video, he quotes many T-Swfit songs while making his case that the date would be a good idea.

Bradenton Christian School's prom is on April 27, 2018...your move Taylor.