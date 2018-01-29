Elon Musk company selling $500 flamethrowers

Cloudy
Investor Elon Musk's company is selling $500 flamethrowers!
Demand is already high.
Musk said on Twitter early Sunday $2,000 flamethrowers have already been pre-ordered.
He plans to cap sales at 20,000 units.
The Boring Company -- founded by Musk -- is focused on tunnel construction.
Selling flamethrowers is just one way it has been raising money to fund operations.
The company claims it's the "World's safest flamethrower" -- and "Guaranteed to liven up any party."
Just in case things get too lively, the company also has fire extinguisher's for sale for $30.