'How long do I cook a 25 lb. turkey in the microwave?' Thanksgiving text prank goes viral

With Thanksgiving less than a week away, there's a hilarious text challenge trending on social media that's having Moms around the world shaking their heads in confusion.

Many people tend to ask their Mothers or a family member the tough questions when it comes to cooking around the holidays. So what happens if you text them asking "How long do I cook a 25 lb. turkey in the microwave?" Most Moms and adults will be stumped by the question. It's probably not a great idea, right? Or could it be funny to see the responses?

Well, the Thanksgiving prank text challenge is viral because of the hilarious responses from Moms and family members around the world. Most of the responses are "Are you kidding?" or "that's not a good idea."

Want to have some fun? Text someone the question and take a screenshot of the response. Share it on social media to join the conversation.

Here’s what happened when I asked my mom #theturkeyquestion #textchallenge

I’ve never been more embarrassed to get a response from her. 😂 pic.twitter.com/CTiAGUGbeI — Kelly Bazzle (@KellyBazzle) November 16, 2018

Have you asked your mom the viral turkey question yet? If you do, reply with her response! pic.twitter.com/cKmqF4TgEN — Emily McCain (@emilynmccain) November 16, 2018