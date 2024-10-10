WATCH: Coast Guard rescues man clinging to a cooler off Longboat Key

LONGBOAT KEY, Fla. — A United States Coast Guard (USCG) Air Station Miami 65 helicopter crew rescued a man who was clinging to a cooler off Longboat Key.
USCG said the man was about 30 miles off the coast.
The man was taken to Tampa General Hospital for medical care, USCG said.
#Breaking An @USCG Air Station Miami 65 helicopter crew rescued a man clinging to a cooler approximately 30 mi. off Longboat Key. The man was taken to Tampa General Hospital for medical care. Sector St. Pete lost communications w/ the man at approx. 6:45 p.m., Wed. #SAR pic.twitter.com/64wSHuRAeH
— USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) October 10, 2024
First responders started before the sun came up to conduct water rescues following Hurricane Milton's landfall.