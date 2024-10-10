Watch Now
WATCH: Coast Guard rescues man clinging to a cooler off Longboat Key

LONGBOAT KEY, Fla. — A United States Coast Guard (USCG) Air Station Miami 65 helicopter crew rescued a man who was clinging to a cooler off Longboat Key.

USCG said the man was about 30 miles off the coast.

The man was taken to Tampa General Hospital for medical care, USCG said.

First responders started before the sun came up to conduct water rescues following Hurricane Milton's landfall.

